New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators for April 15 – 19 2024

NewDealdemocrat | April 21, 2024 11:58 pm



– by New Deal democrat

I neglected to put this up Saturday, so here it is now. My “Weekly Indicators” post is up at Seeking Alpha.

There continues to be a fair amount of churn and noise in the short leading and coincident time range. Nevertheless, the underlying theme is one of positivity. Aside from the swoon in the stock market this past week, the other big move was in industrial commodities, which spike higher late in the week. This is the first time they have been positive YoY in well over a year.

Typically that is because of higher demand straining against current supply, which means an expanding economy (with inflationary pressure building up).

