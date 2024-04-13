New Deal democrat Weekly Indicators April 8 – 12 2024

Bill Haskell | April 13, 2024 3:47 pm



– by New Deal democrat

The Bonddad Blog

My “Weekly Indicators” post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Long Lead Indicator Remain Unchanged.

Short Lead Indicators show Improvement.

Coincidental Indicators suggest a stable consumer and taxpayer environment for 2024.

There has been a lot of churn in both the short leading and coincident indicators in the past few weeks, but the overall tone is towards a more positive economic environment.

