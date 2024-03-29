Open Thread March 29 2024 CA Fast Food Workers get a boost in hourly wage

Bill Haskell | March 29, 2024 1:24 pm



Starting April 1, fast-food workers in California will be paid at least $20 an hour, thanks to legislation passed last fall that raised the industry-wide minimum wage. Why? “the difference between the prices consumers pay and the cost of production—have increased sharply over the past decade of growth for the industry.” Roosevelt Institute

