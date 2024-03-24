Open Thread March 24 2024 Shorter Work Week – Is It All It Promises to Be?

Angry Bear | March 24, 2024 8:00 am



A New Norm: Senators Bernie Sanders and Laphonza Butler presented an intriguing idea: making a shorter work week a national norm. The bill they introduced proposes changing the standard workweek with no loss in pay for certain groups of employees, including many hourly workers, from 40 to 32 hours, at which point overtime pay would kick in. Whether that change sounds quixotic depends on whom you ask. But as Sanders said in a statement:

“Moving to a 32-hour work week with no loss of pay is not a radical idea.”