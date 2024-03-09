New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators March 4 – 8 2024
Weekly Indicators for March 4 – 8 at Seeking Alpha
– by New Deal democrat
My “Weekly Indicators” post is up at Seeking Alpha.
Generally speaking, there is a demarcation between consumer-oriented data, which is in the main positive, and manufacturing-oriented data, which is mainly weak or negative.
As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment on the economy, and reward me with a little lunch money.
