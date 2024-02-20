New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators for February 12-16 2024

NewDealdemocrat | February 20, 2024 12:11 pm



– by New Deal democrat

I am back from my travels, so it’s time to catch up. There’s no significant economic news until tomorrow, but in the meantime I neglected to link to my weekly high frequency indicator wrap-up, which was posted at Seeking Alpha.

As usual, if you haven’t already done so, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual minute on the economic data and forecast, and reward me a little bit for my efforts.

New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators for February 5-9 2024 – Angry Bear, by New Deal Democrat