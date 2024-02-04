New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators January 29 – February 2
Weekly Indicators for January 29 – February 2 at Seeking Alpha
– by New Deal democrat
My “Weekly Indicators” post is up at Seeking Alpha.
One week ago many of the high frequency indicators hit an “air pocket.” This week some – but not all! – resolved.
At present there is one of the more anomalous situations I have observed. Most of the data is not just positive, but frequently strongly so. On the other hand, there is a nagging minority of data which is near or flat-out recessionary, some of which (like income tax withholding) is hard to dismiss.
To get the full rundown, click on over and read. It will also reward me a little bit for my efforts in laying the data out for you in an organized format.
New Deal democrat Weekly Indicators January 22-26, Angry Bear, by New Deal democrat