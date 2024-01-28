New Deal democrat Weekly Indicators January 22-26

NewDealdemocrat | January 27, 2024 7:14 pm



– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Every now and then the data has a particularly noisy week, and this past week seems to have been one, as a number of – especially coincident – indicators hit an air pocket.

Perhaps more concerning is that the 4 week total of tax withholding YoY has gone negative again. But consumer spending, in both nominal and real terms, remains very robust.

In any event, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment as to the economy, and reward me a little bit for my efforts in organizing and digesting the data.

