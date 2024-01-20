New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators January 15 – 19 2024

NewDealdemocrat | January 20, 2024 6:52 pm



– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

The big headlines yesterday were that stocks made a new all time high, for the first time in two years.

Meanwhile, estimated plus actual earnings so far for the 4th Quarter of 2023 were on track for their lowest number since Q1 of 2021.

Either corporate earnings are going to rebound sharply or stocks have gotten far ahead of themselves. Either way this discrepancy is going to resolve.

If corporate earnings are not just in a one Quarter air pocket, we can expect increased layoffs and cutbacks in capital spending. We’ll see.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment as to the economy, and reward me with a little lunch money for my efforts.

New Deal democrat Weekly Indicators for January 8 – 12 2024, Angry Bear, by New Deal democrat.