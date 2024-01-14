New Deal democrat Weekly Indicators for January 8 – 12 2024

NewDealdemocrat | January 14, 2024 7:00 am



– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

There are almost always a few interesting ripples in the pond. In the past month, notably there has been the sudden collapse in YoY tax withholding payments. I’m not too concerned yet, but if it goes on much longer, it would portend some serious employment weakness.

Another such ripple, among the long leading indicators, is that the spike in corporate earnings in Q3 (remember the stellar GDP report?) has completely reversed in Q4, at least according to earnings estimates as they stand now. This could sharply reverse as actual earnings are reported; but usually by now the estimates are already being revised higher. Not happening so far this quarter.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment as to all the data, and reward me a little bit for my efforts.