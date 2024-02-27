City mouse, country mouse
Over at jabberwocking.com, Kevin Drum takes on Paul Krugman over his assertion that small-town America is aggrieved because the working-age men are more likely to be unemployed than their metropolitan counterparts. As usual, Kevin brings the charts and numbers to show that while Krugman isn’t wrong, the differences are small and don’t explain “white rural rage.” Kevin notes that while pay is less in rural areas, the difference is mostly compensated by the lower cost of housing.
So whence the grievance and anger? Kevin points the finger at right-wing media:
“So what’s really going on? I’d guess that part of the answer is economic, but not at the individual level. Main street shops have gone away. Rural hospitals have shut down. The nearest doctor may be 50 miles away. There’s no access to broadband internet.
“This kind of slow lifestyle deterioration is unquestionably discouraging, but it’s not really the sort of thing that produces rage. That’s more likely to come from cultural issues like abortion, immigration, race, gay and trans rights, and so forth. I’m still guessing a bit here, but in the past the cultural difference between urban and rural wasn’t quite so stark. Mores were relatively conservative everywhere—in public, at least—and in any case, urban debauchery was a long way away. Today it’s only as far away as your TV set, and urban culture overwhelms contemporary TV, especially among cable outlets. That can feel pretty oppressive.
“Economically, though, I just don’t see it. Rural areas today aren’t doing any worse than rural areas have always done. The city is where you once went to make your fortune, and it still is.”
I can certainly believe that this is exacerbated by the closing of retail, schools and hospitals in rural communities. The bucolic setting of rural America no longer compensates for the loss of local amenities.
Being one of those country mice gone to the city, I agree the rage is induced. I had a student, I don’t recall the context of how it came up but I had a student call it “induced dyslexia”. Nobody really knows what’s going on and the powers that be are keeping it that way. These day’s there’s just that much more going on to confuse us
Because there are less opportunity in the country, it has ever been thus. Though I’ve read a couple of his books and credit him with sparking my limited interest in econ as something to have limited interest in, sometimes I wonder about Krugman. Has he been west of Nyack? And I’ve been reading young Mr Drum since CALPundit; he’s pretty cosmopolitan too
Brings to mind a question from 101 ~ What’s it worth to live in the big city?
It’s all induced …
@Ten,
My parents lived in rural upstate New York for 20 years after my dad retired. They drove 30 miles each way to the supermarket after the local grocery closed. There was a community hospital about 30 miles away, but when my mom needed cancer treatment, she had to travel five hours to Dana Farber.
They had a house on the Battenkill, and while they were healthy, they didn’t mind the inconveniences like having to get water from a well, drive their trash to the county dump, having to buy a satellite dish to get internet service. It was OK while they were healthy, but when dad started to dement, they had to move to an assisted living community.
Fox News AM talk radio and twisted religion. Just marinate in that toxic brew for a couple of generations.
I completely agree with you.
My Father lived in La Grange, TX (yes, that La Grange) and his neighbors did not mind the lack of modern conveniences, but listening and seeing on TV how “the” Blacks, homosexuals, Mexicans, Mooslims, and unmarried wimmin can get ahead in life because they are treated like human beings was simply too much.
Poor whites could stomach being looked down upon by their rich whites as long as they could look down on Black people…..I wish I could remember the old adage. But when Blacks began to prosper, and were able to begin to get somewhat equal treatment under the law then that was too much for them to stomach. Limbaugh, Michael Savage, and others like TX LT Governor Dan Patrick tapped into this anger and dumped gasoline on it.
Our nation is much poorer for it.
“If you can convince the lowest white man he’s better than the best colored man, he won’t notice you’re picking his pocket. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he’ll empty his pockets for you.”
~Lyndon Johnson