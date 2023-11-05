Open Thread November 5 2023 Drift of Earth’s Pole
“Direct observational evidence supporting this estimate has been lacking. In this study, we show that the model estimate of water redistribution from aquifers to the oceans would result in a drift of Earth’s rotational pole, about 78.48 cm toward 64.16°E.”
Drift of Earth’s Pole Confirms Groundwater Depletion as a Significant Contributor to Global Sea Level Rise 1993–2010 – Seo – 2023 – Geophysical Research Letters – Wiley Online Library
Open Thread October 25 2023 Self-Checkout Lines, Angry Bear
The deficit has doubled — to $2 trillion. This economist says worrying about it is silly.
Boston Globe – Oct 30
… The magnetic poles are quite distant from their geographic counterparts. The North magnetic pole is located to the south in Northern Canada; the geographic South pole is at the center of the Antarctic continent, but the magnetic pole is hundreds of miles away, near the coast. In regions near the magnetic poles, compasses are virtually useless.
Complicating this issue is that these pole positions are not static–for either magnetic or geographic poles. The location of the North geographic pole wanders in a small erratic circle-like path, called the “Chandler wobble.” This motion is less than 6 meters per year on the surface; a worldwide network of very precise global positioning satellite (GPS) receivers is used to determine this wander. …
Scientific American – December 29, 1997
(They also flip, about every 773K years. North becomes south, and so on.)
A new study suggests the last field reversal 773,000 years ago took 22,000 years to occur, which could explain some of the inner workings of our planet’s core.
Scientific American – August 7, 2019
(However, there is also this. Toot alors!)
Earth’s Magnetic North Pole Follows ‘Unusual’ Path, Races Towards Siberia
Newsweek – March 23
It is, of course, of great concern that sea levels are rising considerably due to ice melting, all around the world. This will likely be catastrophic eventually.
“Sea level rise is one of the most significant phenomena associated with the warming climate. Contemporary sea level rise has been monitored extensively by multiple observational techniques. For example, in the period 2005–2015, satellite altimetry showed global mean sea level (GMSL) rising at a rate of 3.5 mm/yr.”
(There’s a disturbing piece in the NY Times today that Biden trails Trump in 5 swing states.
“Mr. Biden’s multiracial base shows signs of fraying.” He’s behind in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania.
They have been warning about this for the last year really. They also have a piece that says what to do about it. )
(Here’s the problem, they say…)
Biden Has Particularly Lost Favor With Young, Nonwhite Voters
Whom they say they voted for in 2020
Whom they support now
Nonwhite, under 45
Biden +39
68-29
Biden +6
49-42
Nonwhite, over 45
Biden +47
73-26
Biden +34
63-29
White, under 45
Biden +5
50-45
Trump +8
50-42
White, over 45
Trump +16
57-41
Trump +17
55-39
Link to the graphic above
To summarize, non-white voters in these states support Biden less that in 2020. Those under age 45, significantly less. White voters in these states support Trump, regardless of their age. In 2020, those under 45 supported Biden.
Dems had better deal with this.
US/Biden needs to stop funding the slaughter of children in the Middle East!