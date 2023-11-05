Open Thread November 5 2023 Drift of Earth’s Pole

Angry Bear | November 5, 2023

“Direct observational evidence supporting this estimate has been lacking. In this study, we show that the model estimate of water redistribution from aquifers to the oceans would result in a drift of Earth’s rotational pole, about 78.48 cm toward 64.16°E.”

Drift of Earth’s Pole Confirms Groundwater Depletion as a Significant Contributor to Global Sea Level Rise 1993–2010 – Seo – 2023 – Geophysical Research Letters – Wiley Online Library

