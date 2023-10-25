Open Thread October 25 2023 Self-Checkout Lines

Angry Bear | October 25, 2023 1:07 pm



This story almost seems like it should be in one of lower grade newspapers or magazines. Is this true or not? At Frys grocery they now have automated gates to enter the store and not let you out. To go out, you must pass a checkout register or someone near the self-checkouts. If accused, you are always guilty till you prove otherwise and the economics favors business.

Lawyer explains why you should avoid using self-checkouts in stores, msn.com, Story by Jisha Joseph

“as a criminal defense attorney, she has seen three categories of individuals charged with theft after using the self-checkout option at the store:”

those who are intentionally stealing,

people who made a real mistake and missed an item, and