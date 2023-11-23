Open Thread November 23 2023 SUVs and Pickups . . .
With high, flat fronts are 45% more likely to kill. Carbon Upfront, Lloyd Alter.
You might think it’s time I stuck to upfront carbon, but new research from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) looks specifically at how dangerous these are for pedestrians. The numbers are shocking, with pickups and SUVs like this 45% more likely to kill.
To be fair, even my twenty-five year old One Ton Chevy Four x Four with stock sixteen inch rims and tires is … as tall as the roof of my eMini. About even actually, if I were running fifteens it would probably be just below.
Automakers may have taken (or are beginning to) note of the attention: at least Ford’s new pickups this year have lower hood profiles, is in fact a salespoint!
Dependable as hell, that old Chevy: doesn’t matter what you’re doing: uphill, downhill, load/no load, tailwind headwind burn airplane gas gets ten miles to the gallon. Eight in four bye …