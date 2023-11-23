Open Thread November 23 2023 SUVs and Pickups . . .

Bill Haskell | November 23, 2023 7:15 am



With high, flat fronts are 45% more likely to kill. Carbon Upfront, Lloyd Alter.

You might think it’s time I stuck to upfront carbon, but new research from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) looks specifically at how dangerous these are for pedestrians. The numbers are shocking, with pickups and SUVs like this 45% more likely to kill.

