Open Thread November 18 2023 – Bidenomics

Bidenomics, a campaign slogan and a new approach. “Policy-making with the North Star rebalancing power in the economy fostering the industries we need, supporting workers’ demands for higher wages, and more economic security.”
The War Turns Gaza Into a ‘Graveyard’ for
NY Times – just in
Thousands of children have been killed in the enclave since the Israeli assault began, officials in Gaza say. The Israeli military says it takes “all feasible precautions” to avoid civilian deaths.
The War Turns Gaza Into a ‘Graveyard’ for Children
NY Times – November 16
Physicians should not be censored from discussing the medical devastation in Gaza
Boston Globe – November 18
… I had been invited to deliver my keynote speech entitled “Migration, Trauma, and Health” at a hybrid health equity themed conference held at the end of October. My slide had three images — one of an orange fireball illuminating the sky in Iraq as the US-led forces dropped bombs during the Iraq War in 2003; a recent one of an orange-lit sky in Gaza, as Israel dropped bombs; and a third of an ambulance in Gaza destroyed from a bombing. …
“You can acknowledge what’s happening,” the organizer told me when I pushed back about not bringing up Gaza given its immediate relevance to my keynote, “but don’t blame anyone.” …
That day, the number of Palestinian children killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza had risen to over 3,000, more than the annual death toll for children in all wars since 2019. The child death toll is now 5,000, 40 percent of the total deaths. The world has since borne witness to heart-wrenching pictures and videos of newborns crying for survival, pulled prematurely from their incubators due to a lack of fuel from Israel’s blockade. Not only have ambulances been bombed but also hospitals, including children’s hospitals. The largest hospital in Gaza has been raided and now includes a mass grave. Patients are dying due to energy shortages and lack of supplies. …