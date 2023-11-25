New Deal democrats Leading Indicators November 24 2023
Why the Index of Leading Indicators failed
– by New Deal democrat
I have a post by the above title up at Seeking Alpha.
The Index of Leading Indicators has persistently declined for 22 months, and is off by a level that in the past has been consistent with already ongoing, deep recessions. And yet the economy has continued to improve.
Clearly there has been a misfire. The above article explains in more detail why I believe this has happened, for one long-term reason, and one unique to the post-pandemic environment.
As usual, clicking over and reading should be rewarding for you and a little bit for me.
New Deal Democrats Weekly Indicators for November 13 – 17, Angry Bear, New Deal democrat