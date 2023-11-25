New Deal democrats Leading Indicators November 24 2023

NewDealdemocrat | November 25, 2023 2:45 pm



– by New Deal democrat

I have a post by the above title up at Seeking Alpha.

The Index of Leading Indicators has persistently declined for 22 months, and is off by a level that in the past has been consistent with already ongoing, deep recessions. And yet the economy has continued to improve.

Clearly there has been a misfire. The above article explains in more detail why I believe this has happened, for one long-term reason, and one unique to the post-pandemic environment.

As usual, clicking over and reading should be rewarding for you and a little bit for me.

