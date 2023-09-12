Paul Krugman’s “Goldilocks” economy is likely to prove “transitory”
– by New Deal democrat
Sorry for the lack of posting yesterday. Every now and then, real life intrudes and, well, yesterday was one of those days.
All of the economic data this week is going to be crammed into tomorrow through Friday.
Most importantly for present purposes, I am very interested in dissecting both the producer and consumer price reports.
To give some background, I have taken the position that what has been, indeed, “very different” this time is that the very big – close to 10% – YoY decline in commodity prices has not been due to demand destruction, but rather to the unclogging of the post-pandemic supply pipeline.
Two graphs showed up yesterday in support of that proposition. First, Mike Konczai of the Roosevelt Institute decomposed sectors of the GDP to see whether each showed price declines, and if so, whether there was more or less demand. Less demand would mean demand destruction. More supply would mean an increase in quantity supplied. And here’s the result:
Particularly when it comes to goods, he wrote that 2/3’s of sectors showed increased demand. In short, the main driver of price declines was increased supply, not demand destruction.
Kevin Drum picked up on that with the below graph comparing the 3 month average of core inflation with the Goldman Sachs supply chain pressure index:
As he points out, inflation was already high before the 2021 stimulus ever took effect. And as supply chain pressure turned negative (below 0), the rate of inflation declined.
This is simply very persuasive evidence that a great deal of the improvement in the economy in the past year has been the sharp disinflation due to the end of supply chain pressures (except possibly in the motor vehicle sector, which is its own story).
To return to the inflation reports, I am most interested in whether the producer price report tells us that the big decline in commodity prices is over. There have only been two increases in commodity prices in the past 12 months:
I suspect we’ll get #3 tomorrow. If producer prices have stopped declining, then the tailwind I have described above has ebbed, and maybe ended.
As to consumer prices, I am most interested in the relative weights of decelerating shelter increases (which as I have written many times are well-forecasted by the more current home price indexes and new rent indexes) vs. increasing gas prices (/10 for scale in the graph below):
I suspect that the increase in gas prices is going to outweigh the deceleration in fictitious shelter inflation. If so, that will mean that there is an actual slight increase in a headwind in consumer prices. Put that together with the fact that the effect of most of the Fed’s interest rate hikes have not been fully manifested in the economy yet, and the “immaculate disinflation” or “Goldilocks” economy as described by Paul Krugman in this morning’s NY Times is going to prove to be very, ahem, transitory.
July producer prices: economic tailwind weakens, but still in place, Angry Bear, New Deal democrat
July CPI: almost everything except fictitious shelter costs are getting close to the Fed's comfort range, Angry Bear, New Deal democrat.
[ Agreed, unfortunately. ]
September 12, 2023
Poverty Rate Soared in 2022 as Aid Ended and Prices Rose
The increase in poverty reversed two years of large declines. Median income, adjusted for inflation, fell 2.3 percent to $74,580.
By Ben Casselman and Lydia DePillis
Poverty increased sharply last year in the United States, particularly among children, as living costs rose and federal programs that provided aid to families during the pandemic were allowed to expire.
The poverty rate rose to 12.4 percent in 2022 from 7.8 percent in 2021, the largest one-year jump on record, the Census Bureau said Tuesday. Poverty among children more than doubled, to 12.4 percent, from a record low of 5.2 percent the year before. Those figures are according to the Supplemental Poverty Measure, which factors in the impact of government assistance and geographical differences in the cost of living.
The increases followed two years of historically large declines in poverty, driven primarily by safety net programs that were created or expanded during the pandemic. Those included a series of direct payments to households in 2020 and 2021, enhanced unemployment and nutrition benefits, increased rental assistance and an expanded child tax credit, which briefly provided a guaranteed income to families with children.
Nearly all of those programs had expired by last year, however, leaving many families struggling to stay ahead of rising prices despite a strong job market and improving economy.
One pandemic program that did not expire was a temporary freeze in Medicaid terminations, a move that allowed the program to cover more Americans than ever. Because of that program, the share of Americans without health insurance matched a record low last year of 7.9 percent. But states are unwinding that temporary coverage, and the uninsured rate has probably increased in recent months.
The increasing cost of living added to the challenge last year. The poverty threshold, which is based on the cost of essential items like food and housing, rose sharply: A family of four living in a rental home was considered poor under the supplemental measure if the family’s income was less than $34,518 in 2022, up from $31,453 in 2021….