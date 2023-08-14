NewDealdemocrat | August 14, 2023 7:30 am



Missed this analysis on Friday.

July producer prices: economic tailwind weakens, but still in place

– by New Deal democrat

Normally I don’t pay too much attention to the producer price index, but because the steep decline in producer prices has been such a boon to businesses, and a big tailwind for the economy as a whole, whether that continues or not is important.

And in July, the deflationary pulse generally continued. While final demand producer prices for goods edged up by 0.1%, intermediate stage prices for goods declined -0.7% and raw commodity prices declined -0.3%:

The YoY comparisons improved, because last July’s big initial decline (led by energy prices) rotated out of the comparisons:

Still, end state producer prices are down -2.5% YoY, intermediate stage by -7.8%, and raw commodities by -7.0%.

Bottom line: the tailwind is not as strong as before, but it is still in place.

