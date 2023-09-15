Open Thread September 15, 2023, Will Union Auto Workers Strike?

Angry Bear | September 15, 2023 7:30 am



The deep roots of the UAW’s current dissatisfaction share much with those taking labor actions to fight back after decades of rising inequality: The pay of typical workers has lagged far behind more-privileged actors in our economy, and the reason for this growing inequality is an erosion of workers’ leverage and bargaining power in labor markets.

