Open Thread September 15, 2023, Will Union Auto Workers Strike?
The deep roots of the UAW’s current dissatisfaction share much with those taking labor actions to fight back after decades of rising inequality: The pay of typical workers has lagged far behind more-privileged actors in our economy, and the reason for this growing inequality is an erosion of workers’ leverage and bargaining power in labor markets.
Open Thread September 9, 2023 Where do Americans mingle the most? Angry Bear.
How workers lost leverage is a very important subject. My opinion is that a good part of it was employers organizing production in specific ways to reduce the leverage unionized employees had over getting the products (service, sometimes) out the door with an invoice attached. Bill likely had some experiences in this, but I did many Six Sigma projects and nearly all resulted in reductions in labor input and complexity. Not just in unionized areas, for sure. Maybe the biggest factor was that the consequences of strike action got more and more tolerable for the business and everyone knew it. Machinists with 15 years experience ended up doing work that an inexperienced person might be able to do at about the same productivity after 3 shifts. And over time, the ability of the employer to convert these changes to higher profit proved a bit illusory as it quickly went to the customers. Maybe that’s how it should be. People think I’m joking when I say that many KwikTrip jobs paying $15/hour with some benefits have more incremental personal productivity potential than lots of jobs where I used to work at about $40/hour with great benefits, but I’m not joking at all. When your workspace is also your customers’ space, unusual stuff happens every hour that someone needs to address in real-time. When you are building $25M machines, there is a huge effort for unusual stuff to not happen.