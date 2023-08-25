Voting Yes on CalCare Means No on SB770

Angry Bear | August 25, 2023 7:00 am



A bit of Political Activism Here . . . It appears SB770 is a way to slow the move to Single Payer healthcare in California. AB 1690 needs to be approved.

HC4US joins union nurses in California who champion AB 1690, which sets in motion a single-payer health care coverage system for all residents in the state called CalCare. Another bill, SB 770, would establish a “working group” to advise the Governor in informal conversations with the federal government about waivers to capture federal funds for a unified financing health care system.

SB 770 gives cover to state legislators to claim they are helping single-payer when at best, they would be helping to delay passage of the true single-payer CalCare bill that will be introduced in 2024. At worst, “unified financing” and HMO/ACO loophole language in SB 770 would set the stage for CA to adopt a multi-payer system that would not just preserve but strengthen the insurance industry’s profiteering grip on healthcare in our state. Act NOW to stop SB 770!

There are 5 key reasons why we (HC4US) oppose this bill:

1. SB 770 and CalCare are mutually exclusive and do not complement each other

CalCare would establish a single-payer system in California that eliminates middlemen between patients and doctors. SB 770’s goal is to open loopholes to keep for-profit middlemen in the public financing pipeline. If passed, SB 770 creates a “working group” to have “conversations” that would kill CalCare for this session.

2. Enough delay, it’s time to act:

This working group could delay action on CalCare as late as 2028. The millions of Californians without insurance can’t wait

3. We need our elected leaders to show courage, not kick the can down the road:

SB 770 gives legislators a ready-made excuse to not take action on CalCare,

especially if the working group recommends half-measures in lieu of single payer.

4. We don’t need any more studies:

The Healthy California for All Commission already had these conversations and even spent millions on an external legal brief on the subject.

5. Informal discussions are futile:

This working group would have no real accountability, and nothing from the discussions would be legally binding. The law is clear: policy legislation like CalCare is required first, and then the process on waivers can take place.

Voting Yes on CalCare Means No on SB770