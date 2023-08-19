Open Thread August 19, 2023 “Appeals court strikes down Utah oil railroad approval”
“The statement received pushback from environmentalists concerned that constructing new infrastructure to transport more fossil fuels will allow more oil to be extracted and burned, contributing to climate change. “Appeals court strikes down Utah oil railroad approval, siding with environmentalists,” msn.com.
Additionally, communities in neighboring Colorado including Eagle County and the city of Glenwood Springs — which filed a brief in support of the lawsuit — are worried about safety and potential train derailments. Oil trains would link from the proposed new Uinta Basin line to the common carrier network throughout the country, including through Colorado.
Proponents — oil businesses, rural Utah officials and the Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah & Ouray Reservation — have argued that the railroad would be a boon to struggling local economies and boost domestic energy production.
The court ultimately ruled that the Surface Transportation Board’s decision to grant the project an exemption from the typical review process and claims that it could not examine its full environmental impact violated the agency’s mandate.”
The Ministry for the Future
(A couple of years ago, Kim Stanley Robinson wrote this book, about a UN agency that was set up by the UN under the Paris Accords, to actually do something about ending Climate Change. It’s a work of fiction, but who knows…)
(I posted the above. It’s related to environmentalism. Maybe it will get through ‘moderation’, maybe it won’t.
the book’s dedication (is) to Fredric Jameson, Robinson’s doctoral supervisor, who wrote that “It is easier to imagine the end of the world than to imagine the end of capitalism.”Whereas many science-fiction and climate fiction stories illustrate future societies as end products of a future history, Robinson was seeking to write about that bridge-time to a future when the effects of climate change are mitigated and theHolocene extinction halted. …
Americans would not really be able to imagine the UN, headquartered right here in the good ol’ USA, to accomplish anything so consequential, would they? (In the book, they did.)
It’s worth a read.
We settle for reliance on the US Environmental Protection Agency, which is the sworn enemy (maybe) of the Kochs, Joe Manchin, Big Oil, and constrained, shall we say.
So, we are toast.
