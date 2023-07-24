Where did you go to college?
One of the most famous graduates of my high school is Charlie Ergen. He was two years ahead of me, so we were in the same building for a year. I knew his name and would have recognized him (student council prez, captain of the B-ball team), but we never met. There were about 1800 students in our high school.
Charlie went on to get a BA from UT-Knoxville and an MBA from Wake Forest. Eventually, he became co-founder and chairman of Dish Network and EchoStar. He’s retired now, but is worth $2.3 billion, according to Forbes.
It turns out that if you want to be a Supreme Court justice or a US Senator, it helps to graduate from an Ivy League University. But as Charlie showed, it doesn’t make much difference where you went to college if you want to be CEO of a Fortune 500 company (data from 2019).
Top 20 CEOs and where they went to college (2019)