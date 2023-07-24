Where did you go to college?

Joel Eissenberg | July 24, 2023 1:07 pm



One of the most famous graduates of my high school is Charlie Ergen. He was two years ahead of me, so we were in the same building for a year. I knew his name and would have recognized him (student council prez, captain of the B-ball team), but we never met. There were about 1800 students in our high school.



Charlie went on to get a BA from UT-Knoxville and an MBA from Wake Forest. Eventually, he became co-founder and chairman of Dish Network and EchoStar. He’s retired now, but is worth $2.3 billion, according to Forbes.



It turns out that if you want to be a Supreme Court justice or a US Senator, it helps to graduate from an Ivy League University. But as Charlie showed, it doesn’t make much difference where you went to college if you want to be CEO of a Fortune 500 company (data from 2019).



Top 20 CEOs and where they went to college (2019)







