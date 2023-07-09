Open Thread July 9, 2023 US Debt
Differences between Japan and the US Debt. Explain how Japan can manage twice the debt/GDP with no problems but the US is headed to a crisis. Or is the issue really about unnecessary deficit spending due to tax breaks skewed to upper income brackets?
[ Japan has not managed a high debt/GDP level well. The high debt/GDP ratio of Japan has sharply limited Japanese growth and productivity these last 25 years. Paul Krugman wrote about this, as did Adam Posen. ]
In the case of Japan, weak consumption and reduced demand for exports has slowed GDP growth, but I see no evidence that this is caused by high national debt. Please post your data.
