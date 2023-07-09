Open Thread July 9, 2023 US Debt

run75441 | July 9, 2023 7:00 am

Differences between Japan and the US Debt. Explain how Japan can manage twice the debt/GDP with no problems but the US is headed to a crisis. Or is the issue really about unnecessary deficit spending due to tax breaks skewed to upper income brackets?

