Open Thread July 2, 2023 Partisan SCOTUS

July 3, 2023



The Constitution does not impose complete separation between the judiciary and the political branches. Instead, it establishes a federal judicial branch that is separate from the legislative and executive branches and benefits from certain important protections3 but also grants the political branches, and especially Congress, substantial power to regulate and otherwise influence the federal courts.

Beyond the authority to confirm and impeach individual judges, Congress also has authority to structure the federal judiciary and set judicial procedures.

