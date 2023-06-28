Open Thread June 28, 2023 SCOTUS closing out the year.
Important Cases to be decided by SCOTUS. Affirmative Action, Student Loans, Gay Rights, Religious Rights, and some Voting (still remains). Some important issues left which will either please or displease many people.
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-06-28/The-magic-seed-How-does-Chinese-rice-helps-Africa-combat-hunger–1l0nLrn43MA/index.html
June 28, 2023
The magic seed: How does Chinese rice help Africa combat hunger?
Rice, an important food crop in the world, feeds more than half of the world’s population. Africa has a long history of planting rice, but it has been suffering from a low yield, with key bottlenecks, such as a shortage of new rice varieties and planting expertise.
To solve the problem, China has sent rice scientists to the tropical continent, hoping to bring new prospects to China-Africa cooperation in agriculture and poverty alleviation.
Chinese hybrid rice expert Hu Yuefang arrived in Madagascar in 2008 and has been devoted to studying localized hybrid rice varieties and helping the local people increase their rice yields.
The 65-year-old is still working at the China National Hybrid Rice Research and Development Center’s Africa sub-center in Madagascan town Mahitsy, about 8,500 kilometers away from his hometown of Yiyang in central China’s Hunan Province.
With an area of about 600,000 square kilometers, the African island experiences four kinds of climate, featuring four types of terrains: tropical rainforest, tropical savanna, tropical plateau and a semi-arid zone. Hu and his team have traveled to almost every rice-growing area on the island to find the best-adapted varieties.
In 2010, Hu and his team selected three hybrid rice varieties capable of achieving high yields in areas with different altitudes, which received technical validation from Madagascar’s Ministry of Agriculture.
“The yield per hectare of these three hybrid rice varieties is three to four times higher than that of traditional Malagasy rice,” said Hu.
Madagascar has been cooperating with China in developing hybrid rice since 2007. Currently, the cumulative area of Chinese hybrid rice cultivation in the country has exceeded 50,000 hectares, with an average yield of around 7.5 tonnes per hectare.
In Africa, Madagascar has the largest area of hybrid rice cultivation and the highest yield, and it is also the first African country to realize the whole industrial chain of hybrid rice breeding, seed production, planting, processing and sales.
In Madagascar, the pattern of Chinese hybrid rice is printed on its 20,000 ariary banknote, the largest denomination in the country. It shows the gratitude of the country’s government and people who have taken a major step toward food self-sufficiency by planting hybrid rice….
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-06-25/World-s-largest-hydro-solar-power-station-officially-operates-in-China-1kV6xfwZ7Pi/index.html
June 26, 2023
World’s largest hydro-solar power station enters operation in China
The first phase of the world’s largest hydro-solar power plant, also the world’s highest power station of its kind, entered full operation in China on Sunday.
With an installed capacity scale of one million kilowatts, the Kela photovoltaic power station’s annual generating capacity of the first phase will be two billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), and that is enough to cover the needs of 700,000 households for a whole year,” which is equivalent to 600,000 tonnes of standard coal and will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 1.6 million tonnes,” Yang Zhiwei, the construction project manager, told China Media Group (CMG).
The plant, situated in the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze in southwest China’s Sichuan Province’s Yajiang County, is now connected with Lianghekou hydropower plant, which was put into operation in March with a total installed capacity of three million kilowatts, marking the completion of the first phase of the grand project.
Upon full completion, the Kela project’s total installed capacity scale will exceed 100 million kilowatts, with annual power generation of around 300 billion kWh, sufficient to serve 100 million households for a year.
With a reliance on sunlight to generate electricity, the power generation of photovoltaic power stations fluctuates between day and night amid weather events. The hydropower component helps to regulate all instability in PV power supply, providing stable and high-quality clean electricity for the power grid….
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/27/us/supreme-court-corporations-lawsuits.html
June 27, 2023
Supreme Court Allows Unusual Pennsylvania Law on Corporate Suits
A novel Pennsylvania law requires corporations that do business in the state to consent to being sued there, even if the suits have nothing to do with the state.
By Abbie VanSickle and Adam Liptak
[ An important ruling that balances consumer interests relative to corporate interests. Supported by court liberals and conservatives, and showing how independent the court still is. ]