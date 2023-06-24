Open Thread June 24, 2023 SCOTUS and Standing

Angry Bear | June 24, 2023 10:48 am



If you have not noticed it, SCOTUS has been pushing back on states filing frivolous suits to which no harm has been done to them. They file these for whatever reasons they dream up, shop for district judges for approval, and then file to SCOTUS. Much of which is political. It could be to block another state, groups of people, or a person seeking redress.

SCOTUS takes a limited number of cases per year (eighty-something and down from 120-something). It is an over-paid and under-utilized entity by their own choice. Pages of these cases, some of which should be addressed, are addressed late in the year as rejected. There is harm done to these other entities seeking redress because of SCOTUS and also due to SCOTUS addressing corrupt states.

