Narrowing the scope of the 1972 Clean Water Act

One would have to be totally unknowing or have a ignorant disregard for wetlands near streams, rivers, and lakes. Wetlands purify our water by removing sediments and other pollutants including chemicals. Wetlands also filter and process excess nutrients that may runoff from agricultural and development sites.

Wetlands hold on to the water long enough to allow the sediments and other pollutants to settle out and the purified water then enters drinking water sources such as groundwater and rivers. The cleansed water also contributes to our bays and ocean.

Wetland could have a dramatic impact on the need for water purification plants if enlarged and protected. Wetlands Purify – DNREC Alpha, (delaware.gov)

Then there is the SCOTUS which believes they have little or no impact and are expendable and available for development.

Billionaire Benefactor Is Grateful for a Recent Supreme Court Ruling, Jacobin, Branko Marcetic

Despite being caught in a potential corruption scandal, the Supreme Court continues to rule on cases and issue far-reaching decisions that shatter years of precedent in an effort to rewrite the country’s laws. For the moneyed interests who have spent big to financially influence the courts, this is very much according to plan. One of the court’s latest bombshell rulings shows just how handsomely the effort is paying off.

Late last month, in a 5-4 ruling on the Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency case, the Supreme Court dramatically narrowed the scope of the 1972 Clean Water Act in an act of judicial activism so brazen, even the Donald Trump-appointed Brett Kavanaugh accused the court of “rewriting” the law and failing to “stick to the text.”

To do so, Justice Samuel Alito, writing for the majority, simply disposed of the statute’s deliberately broad coverage of wetlands that are “adjacent” to “waters of the United States,” redefining that word as meaning “adjoining” (a different word with a different meaning) and claiming only wetlands with a “continuous surface connection” to protected waters were covered by the Clean Water Act. Environmental groups say it takes away protections for more than half of the country’s 118 million acres of wetlands.

That decision was widely criticized for its linguistic games and overturning of long-standing precedent. It is also directly tied up in the corruption scandal that has embroiled Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas in particular.

Crows Of A Feather

First exposed by ProPublica in April, Thomas was revealed to have failed to disclose decades worth of generous gifts from right-wing billionaire Harlan Crow. Crow was the chairman and former CEO of Crow Holdings. The long-standing financial relationship between the two men has included lavish holidays and pricey private-school tuition for the boy Thomas raised as his son. It went as far as the purchase of real estate, and has led to calls to impeach Clarence Thomas.

As HuffPost reported in April, a trade group chaired by Ken Valach, currently the CEO of the development platform of Crow Holding. He was directly involved in the Sackett case and pouring cold water over Thomas’s claim that Crow’s gifts weren’t a conflict of interest because the billionaire had no business before the court.

The National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) is a trade group counting three of Crow’s companies as dues-paying members. They filed an amicus brief in the case, calling for the rollback of regulations they viewed as stifling housing construction. The NMHC has been a long-standing opponent of more expansive interpretations of the definition of “waters of the United States” (WOTUS) covered by the Clean Water Act. Among other things these interpretations can hinder, delay, and or even outright block developers’ plans if they might have an adverse impact on surrounding wetlands and other local water bodies.

But this already serious conflict of interest goes even deeper.

The NHMC, whose board of directors Valach has served on since 2015, is a founding member of the Waters Advocacy Coalition (WAC). WAC is an alliance of various corporate trade groups dedicated to weakening the WOTUS definition. The members span industries ranging from fossil fuels and mining to farming and real estate.

Since 2019 alone, the WAC has spent a total of $260,000 lobbying on one thing and one thing only: “waters of U.S. rulemaking.” Or as it put it in one filing, the “federal legislative and administrative developments concerning the scope of federal regulatory authority over water bodies.” Not surprisingly, it wasted little time in, by its own words, “applauding” the Sackett ruling the day it was announced for halting “decades of attempts to expand the federal government’s power over private land.”

The organization submitted a public comment in February 2022 about the Joe Biden administration’s planned expansion of the WOTUS rule. Its objections to the administration’s proposed changes echoed the arguments Thomas and the rest of the court’s right-wing justices used in Sackett. The new rule’s “approach to adjacency” defining where federal jurisdiction applied to wetlands “with only intermittent shallow subsurface connections,” or which were simply “reasonably close” to waters already covered by the federal government had raised “implementation concerns” via its “vague terminology,” the comment stated.

The NHMC and WAC aren’t the only trade groups with links to Crow’s companies that have weighed in on the issue. Take the Real Estate Roundtable (RER), of which Crow Holdings CEO Michael Levy has been a member since 2017. The RER has likewise submitted amicus briefs to the Supreme Court on the Sackett case in the past. Albeit before Levy was a member, and it collaborates with the EPA via the agency’s Smart Sectors program, through which, in the RER’s words, it “advocates for balanced environmental regulations” on issues that include wetlands programs under the Clean Water Act “triggering land-use permitting requirements.” The WOTUS rule is among the suite of issues the RER has consistently lobbied on from 2014 to 2019, spending millions of dollars per quarter in the process.

There’s also NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, a developer trade group with whom Crow Holdings has numerous links. Clark Machemer, a senior managing director in the industrial group of Crow Holdings’ development arm, sits on NAIOP’s executive committee and was a trustee of its political action committee in 2022, a position that, in the organization’s words, requires pledging a yearly donation of $5,000 and allows one to “guide the agenda of the PAC and approve financial support allocated to elected officials and candidates.” Machemer has donated another $5,000 to NAIOP-PAC this year, according to an April filing, suggesting that he continues to serve as a trustee.

Besides this, Matt Kurucz, a managing director at the same development platform of Crow Holdings, is described as an “active member” of the NAIOP National Forums Groups — a networking platform for commercial real estate professionals that convenes twice a year — as well as a member of its Chicago chapter. Meanwhile, Crow Holdings has been one of the “grand sponsors” of its New Jersey chapter’s annual commercial real estate awards gala every year since 2019.

NAIOP similarly wasted no time in “commend[ing]” the Supreme Court’s ruling in Sackett, which it called a “victory for NAIOP” members, while noting it had been “an issue on which NAIOP has been active on behalf of commercial real estate.” This was despite the fact that frequently changing the WOTUS definition was one of its main gripes in its own 2022 public comment.

NAIOP, too, has spent a cumulative total of millions lobbying on issues that include the WOTUS definition and federal jurisdiction over wetlands, from the first quarter of this year going all the way back to the first quarter of 2014, when it also lobbied for bills outright barring the EPA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) from expanding the scope of protected waters without Congress’ say-so.

Everything Permitted

