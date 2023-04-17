run75441 | April 17, 2023 6:30 am



I used to think Minnesota was a pretty cool state. Spent some time in the boundary waters between Minnesota and Canada. Great experience for a 15 year old. After reading this, I find Minnesota to be just as backwards as Wisconsin is outside of Madison and Milwaukee. Great place to roam and bad politics.

I know it is tough to get many to read beyond a couple of paragraphs. This post documents Kip Sullivan’s testimony to the Minnesota Health and Human Services Committee. It is more than 2 or 3 paragraphs. In his testimony, Kip is explaining the issues with privatization of Medicaid. He also discusses how Minnesota citizens were given a choice between a Medicaid HMO or no healthcare at all. Not much of a choice if you can not afford commercial healthcare.

The excess costs are identified in privatization and compared to FFS Medicaid. Costs of administration have double. The HMOs have skimmed off another 15%. Ok, there are some lead-ins. Hope you read it. Ask questions and I will try to answer.

Testimony of Kip Sullivan, on behalf of Health Care for All Minnesota, to the Senate Health and Human Services Committee

I am submitting this statement in support of SF 404, a bill to permit Medical Assistance enrollees to opt out of HMO coverage. SF 404 as introduced – 93rd Legislature (2023 – 2024) (mn.gov).

I will describe two reasons why you should vote for SF 404: A moral reason; and an economic reason.

The moral reason is that Minnesota’s Medical Assistance (MA) enrollees were never asked if they wanted to be forced to choose between joining an HMO or not getting any medical coverage at all. They were simply forced to make that choice as the privatization of Medicaid spread throughout the state between the late 1980s and late 1990s. (I’ll use the word “privatization” to refer to the shifting of the insurance function from the Department of Humans Services (DHS) to a handful of HMOs.)

I call your attention to the fact that Congress never inflicted that harsh choice on Medicare beneficiaries. Congress has always given Medicare beneficiaries a choice between receiving their medical care from the traditional Medicare program, in which beneficiaries can choose any doctor they want, or from what is today called Medicare Advantage.

Medicare Advantage is the program in which overpaid insurance companies, most of which are HMOs, utilize limitations on patient choice of provider and other cost-containment tactics known collectively as “managed care.”

SF 404 gives this committee the opportunity to undo the injustice inflicted on MA enrollees years ago. This bill amends the law to give MA enrollees the same freedom current federal law gives Medicare enrollees.

I turn now to the economic rationale for voting for SF 404. The insertion of HMOs into the Minnesota Medicaid and MinnesotaCare programs obliterated transparency, and almost certainly raised rather than lowered total MA spending. I have to say “almost certainly” because a rigorous evaluation of the claims made for the HMOs has never been done.

The privatization of our MA program began in three counties in 1987 after Minnesota received a waiver from what was then called the Health Care Financing Administration (HCFA). In the waiver application, the Department of Public Welfare (DPW, now DHS) stated: “The major hypothesis of the demonstration is that a health system based on private marketplace competition is more cost-effective than the current fee-for-service system . . . ”[1] DPW promised it would conduct a rigorous evaluation to determine whether HMOs reduced MA spending (the application made no claims about HMO quality). The HMOs, however, made it impossible for DHS to carry out the evaluation, first in the late 1980s when they refused to turn over all necessary data to DPW, and again in 1993 when they persuaded an assistant DHS Commissioner to suppress a study of HMO performance.

On March 13, 1994, under the headline, “Study shelved after HMOs complained,” the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. “Minnesota officials suppressed a study raising questions about HMO care for poor people…. The study was the first attempt by the Minnesota Department of Human Services to see whether the state was saving money by sending Medical Assistance patients to health maintenance organizations….”[2]

In 2004, DHS Commissioner Kevin Goodno replied to a letter from Rep. Matt Entenza inquiring whether privatization had saved money with this statement: “There no longer remains a credible comparison group of fee-for-service recipients against whom to compare the groups now enrolled in managed care. We do not have a methodology that could accurately assess whether managed care has cost us more or less than fee-for-service.”[3]

The evidence we do have indicates privatization raised the total cost of the MA program. It did so primarily by driving up administrative costs. Administrative costs rose (1) because DHS’s cost of administering the MA program rose; (2) because clinic and hospital administrative costs rose; and (3) because the HMOs skim off 15 percent of the tax dollar they receive from DHS to pay for their administrative costs before passing on the remaining 85 cents to doctors and hospitals (with strings attached). I’ll review each of these three categories of new administrative costs briefly.

DHS’s overhead as a percent of total Medicaid spending was 4 to 5 percent of total spending prior to privatization. Here is a quote from the 1991 report of the Minnesota Health Care Access Commission: “In studying private and public health programs …, the Commission found a wide variation in administrative costs – from a low of 4-5 percent for Minnesota’s Medical Assistance program, to highs of over 20 percent in some private insurance plans.” [4] Research done in other states indicates privatization doubles Medicaid agency overhead costs from 4 to 5 percent to 10 to 12 percent.[5] Researchers who have studied Medicaid privatization report that “Medicaid managed care programs have proven enormously taxing for state Medicaid agencies to put into operation and then manage effectively.”[6]

The second source of increased administrative costs – the overhead costs generated by HMOs – is the largest of the three sources I am discussing here (DHS’s overhead, HMO overhead, and provider overhead). HMOs that contract with Medicaid agencies and with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS, the federal agency that runs Medicare and Medicaid) devote, on average, 15 percent of the payments they receive to administrative costs (marketing, network creation, utilization review, etc.). As the Lewin Group, a subsidiary of United Health Group, put it in a review of privatized Medicaid, “MCOs

[managed care organizations] must typically achieve roughly a 15 percent savings on overall medical costs vis-à-vis the FFS setting simply to break even.”[7]

This same problem has plagued the privatization of Medicare. Congress inserted HMOs into Medicare in 1972. Medicare HMOs have never been able to reduce utilization of medical services by 15 percent to offset their administrative costs. That is why the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) has had to report to Congress every year that Medicare Advantage has never reduced Medicare spending. “The Medicare Advantage program has been expected to reduce Medicare spending since its inception,” reported MedPAC in its March 2022 report, “… but private plans in the aggregate have never produced savings for Medicare….”[8]

The third source of increased administrative costs is the provider sector. Research indicates that the spread of managed care drove up provider costs. [9] Here are excerpts from two studies:

“Almost all respondents … reported increased costs from [Medicaid] managed care. Several noted that the increased administrative responsibilities are especially difficult for the solo and small-group practices more typical in rural areas.”[10]

“[M]anaged care imposes requirements on substance abuse treatment facilities that significantly increase their administrative burden.”[11]

Robbing MA enrollees of their freedom to choose might be justifiable if HMOs were able to reduce costs without harming patients. That has not happened. HMOs raised costs and they damaged quality of care.[12] I urge this committee to vote in favor of SF 404.

Thank you.

