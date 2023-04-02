New Deal democrat’s Weekly Indicators for March 27 – 31

NewDealdemocrat | April 2, 2023 3:07 pm



– by New Deal democrat

I keep forgetting to put up this link on Saturdays, but you know where to find it: my Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

The good thing about high frequency indicators is you can see what is happening with trends much more quickly than with monthly releases. The bad thing is that the drip-drip-drip can take forever!

Anyway, the fallout from SVB continues in the credit sector; and corporate profits look like they might take a major hit in the Q1 reporting season, which starts in a couple of weeks.

If you haven’t already done so, clicking over and reading will bring you up to date, and reward me a little bit for organizing the data for you.

