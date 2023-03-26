New Deal democrat’s Weekly Indicators March 20 – 24

NewDealdemocrat | March 26, 2023 7:30 am



– by New Deal democrat

I’ve neglected to put this up for the past several weeks, but by now you know where to find my latest Weekly Indicator post at Seeking Alpha.

Probably unsurprisingly, in the week after the Silicon Valley Bank failure, just about every financial stress indicators suddenly spiked. In other words, credit conditions, which had already tightened by the end of last year, tightened a lot more in the past several weeks.

Like I wrote yesterday, there are only a couple of things still holding up the economy from falling into recession. As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the moment, and reward me a little bit for putting in the effort.

