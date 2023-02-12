New Deal democrat’s weekly indicators February 6 – 10
Weekly Indicators for February 6 – 10 at Seeking Alpha
I neglected to post the link to this yesterday, so let me do it today.
My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.
We continue to see a slow drip, drip, drip of ever so slightly more negative coincident data, without it crossing over into firm recessionary territory.
I have a feeling I know what the crucial reason why is, and that metric will be updated this coming week (that’s a teaser, folks).
Anyway, as usual clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment as to the state of the economy and reward me a little bit for my efforts.