New Deal democrat’s weekly indicators for January 30 – February 3

NewDealdemocrat | February 5, 2023



– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

While yesterday’s blockbuster jobs report dominated the monthly reports, several important weekly reports, notably the 4 week average of retail sales as measured by Redbook, and the temporary Staffing Index, weakened further to new post-pandemic lows. On the other hand, January tax withholding payments had the best showing in 3 months.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment as to the state of the economy.

