New Deal democrat’s weekly indicators for January 30 – February 3
Weekly Indicators for January 30 – February 3 at Seeking Alpha
– by New Deal democrat
My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.
While yesterday’s blockbuster jobs report dominated the monthly reports, several important weekly reports, notably the 4 week average of retail sales as measured by Redbook, and the temporary Staffing Index, weakened further to new post-pandemic lows. On the other hand, January tax withholding payments had the best showing in 3 months.
As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment as to the state of the economy, and reward me with a $ or two for my efforts.
New Deal democrat’s weekly indicators for January 23 – 27, Angry Bear, New Deal democrat