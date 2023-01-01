Weekly Indicators for December 26 – 30

NewDealdemocrat | January 1, 2023 7:00 am



My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

The volatile coincident consumer numbers bounced higher this week, while another recession indicating system flashed red, suggesting a recession is most likely to start during the 2nd Quarter of 2023.

Best wishes for a happy, healthy, and prosperous new year to all readers!

