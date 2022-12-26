New Deal democrat’s weekly indicators

Dan Crawford | December 26, 2022 9:10 am



My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Coincident indicators continue to ever so microscopically worsen – but not yet in recession territory; while there is an increasing suggestion from the long leading indicators that a recession could be relatively short. Provided, of course, that the Fed takes the hint.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment as to the economic situation

Also, this programming note: Merry Christmas to all who celebrate! There will be a few economic releases in the next week, but don’t be surprised if I take a few days off.