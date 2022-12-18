New Deal democrat’s Weekly Indicators for December 12 – 16

NewDealdemocrat | December 18, 2022 7:31 am



– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

The coincident indicators, especially employment, are hanging on by the proverbial skin of their teeth.

I don’t think they roll over until gas prices stop declining.

In any event, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the moment on the status of the carnage, and bring me a little reward for the effort I put in.

