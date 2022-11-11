Jobless claims: still holding steady

NewDealdemocrat | November 11, 2022 6:30 am



– by New Deal democrat

Initial jobless claims rose slightly, by 7,000, from one week ago to 225,000. The 4 week average declined -250 to 218,750. Continuing claims also rose slightly, by 6,000, to 1,493,000:

This is right in the middle of where claims have been for the last 6 months. If anything, there might be a slight rising trend in the last month.

The jobs market remains very tight. Aside from Zuckerberg’s and Musk’s employees in social media, almost nobody is getting laid off.

“Jobless claims: steady as she goes,” Angry Bear, angry bear blog.