What is in My In-Box

run75441 | October 4, 2022 6:00 am



As you can see bullet spewing weapons takes the lead this week. There are a lot of articles as taken from JAMA Network. which also has more and unlisted here. You are probably also wondering why the term “bullet spewing weapons” verbiage. There was always a discussion on semi-automatic, automatic, revolvers, etc. So, I cut to the chase. We are talking about weapons which spew bullets. Hence the name. Everything else is a mixture of various topics this week. Also the usual healthcare articles and my fav substacks.

Bullet Spewing Weapons and the Public

“After NRA Mocks Doctors, Physicians Reply: ‘This Is Our Lane’,” NPR, Laurel Wamsley. “Someone should tell self-important anti-gun doctors to stay in their lane,” the NRA tweeted on Thursday. “Half of the articles in Annals of Internal Medicine are pushing for gun control. Most upsetting, however, the medical community seems to have consulted NO ONE but themselves.”

“JAMA Devotes Special Issue to Gun Violence” | MedPage Today, Kristina Fiore. A theme issue in this week’s JAMA boldly proclaims that gun violence research falls firmly into medicine’s lane.

“Mass Shootings in America: Consensus Recommendations for Hea… “: Journal of the American College of Surgeons (lww.com). In 2021, 702 people died in mass shooting incidents (MSI) in the US.

“The Unrelenting Epidemic of Firearm Violence” | Firearms, JAMA | JAMA Network, Phil B. Fontanarosa, Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo. Firearm violence in the US is an unrelenting clinical, public health, societal, and political concern of major proportion. The morbidity and mortality attributed to firearms have continued to increase; have adversely and profoundly affected individuals, families, and communities; and have exceedingly important consequences for all of society.

“A New Era for Firearm Violence Prevention Research,” Emergency Medicine | JAMA | JAMA Network, Andrew R. Morral, Rosanna Smart. Despite many remaining obstacles, there is hope that the US will soon have research that clarifies many of the unanswered questions about firearm violence and its prevention. The need is urgent: firearm violence levels are high and rising. In 2021, more than 48 000 firearm-related deaths occurred in the US, and untold numbers of quality-adjusted life-years were lost.

“The Business Case for Reducing Firearm Injuries,” Emergency Medicine | JAMA | JAMA Network, Zirui Song. The business case for reducing firearm injuries has remained largely neglected. This is especially true for US companies whose revenues, together with their workers’ wages, pay for the health care of employees and dependents who sustain firearm injuries.

“The Supreme Court Expands Second Amendment Rights as the Nation Experiences Historic Levels of Firearms Violence,” Firearms | JAMA | JAMA Network, Daniel W. Webster, Lawrence O. Gostin. In New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v Bruen, the Supreme Court struck down a 109-year-old New York law requiring “proper cause” (a special need for self-defense) for obtaining a license to carry a concealed weapon in public.

Healthcare

“Medicare Enters the Pharmaceutical Purchasing Business,” Jama Forum, David M. Cutler. The pharmaceutical industry will face several cost-reduction provisions, however. Starting in 2023, pharmaceutical companies will have to pay rebates to Medicare if their Medicare prices increase more rapidly than inflation.

“Does Healthcare Produce Health?,” MedPage Today, Stephen Bezruchka. Medical care can diagnose illness and injury, but a lack of medical care is not the cause of illness or injury. Medicine is more an art than a science.

“Health insurance premiums to take biggest jump in a decade,” SWI swissinfo.ch, Gaetan Bally. The cost of compulsory health insurance in Switzerland is to increase by an average of 6.6% in 2023 – the biggest annual rise since 2010.

“Biden Hits Republicans, Drug Companies in Healthcare Speech,” MedPage Today. Joyce Frieden. President Biden struck an unusually combative tone on Tuesday during a speech about healthcare costs, criticizing Republicans for trimming a bill to lower insulin costs and for wanting to sunset federal laws every 5 years, something he suggested could endanger Medicare and Social Security.

Everything Else

“What to See in the Night Sky for October 2022,” (treehugger.com). Michael d’Estries. From multiple meteor showers to a dwarf planet and Hunter’s Moon, here’s what to spy in the heavens.

“Chicago Could Be a Model for the Future of Miranda Rights,” The Atlantic. Jamie Kalven. Nowhere is this more evident than in Chicago, the wrongful-conviction capital of the nation. But now, a consent decree—a judicial-enforced agreement resolving a legal dispute—entered in state court on Wednesday has set Chicago on a path that promises to give concrete meaning to Miranda and, in so doing, provide a model for other cities and states.

“What if We’re Already Fighting the Third World War with Russia?,” The New Yorker. Susan B. Glasser. Nuclear blackmail, illegal annexation of territory, hundreds of thousands of Russian men rounded up and sent to the front lines in Ukraine, undersea gas pipelines to Europe mysteriously blowing up. After endless speculation, we can now say it for sure: this is how Vladimir Putin responds when he is backed into a corner.

“What if Elon Musk loses the Twitter case but defies the Delaware court?” (The Philadelphia Inquirer). Twitter wants a Delaware court to order Elon Musk to buy the social media service for $44 billion, as he promised back in April. But what if a judge makes that ruling and Musk balks?

“‘I didn’t cry until I knew I was going to live’: Monty Python’s Eric Idle on surviving pancreatic cancer,” Eric Idle. The Guardian. About 15 years ago, he started working on a project. Death: The Musical became his obsession, even though countless people told him it didn’t work and would never get made.

“Assessing the Potential Impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on Federal and State Medicaid Prescription Drug Spending,” Center For Children and Families (georgetown.edu), Edwin Park. The Inflation Reduction Act (P.L. 117-169) did not include any drug pricing provisions directly affecting Medicaid. But as I have previously written for the Commonwealth Fund, Medicare drug pricing reforms can interact with the highly effective Medicaid Drug Rebate Program, under which drug manufacturers must pay sizable rebates to state Medicaid programs that significantly lower prescription drug costs for the federal government and the states.

“The Guggenheim’s Scapegoat,” The Atlantic, Helen Lewis. In 2016, LaBouvier, then in her early 30s, arranged for the Williams College Museum of Art, in Massachusetts, to display Defacement as a powerful statement about police brutality by an artist whose commercial and critical reputation has continued to rise since his death.

“Oil jumps about $4 as OPEC+ weighs biggest output cut since 2020,” Reuters, Arathy Somasekhar. Oil prices jumped nearly $4 a barrel on Monday as OPEC+ considered reducing output by more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to buttress prices with what would be its biggest cut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This Useless Game Spotlights the Roadblocks to Fixing Our Cities,” (treehugger.com), Lloyd Alter. There are the NIMBYs who say, “Not in my backyard!” There are the BANANAs who say, “Build absolutely nothing anywhere near anything.” And there are even the CAVEs who are “citizens against virtually everything.”

“Why American Cities Are Broke,” The Growth Ponzi Scheme [ST03] – YouTube. This video (Strong Towns) on how suburbs are Ponzi schemes (needing to grow forever to generate revenue). Compliments of David Zetland.

“What’s Available and What’s Needed to Address Long COVID’s Broad Impact,” Center for Economic and Policy Research (cepr.net), Dan Beeton. Researchers and policymakers are just now beginning to realize the potential impact that Long COVID could have on the US economy, health care systems, social programs, and policies.

“Banking for the People: Lessons from California on the Failures of the Banking Status Quo,” Roosevelt Institute, Emily DiVito. This might be a rerun. It is a good one though. The current banking system in the United States—and its fine- and fee-heavy profit model—is a barrier to economic entry and financial security for millions of individuals and families, especially those who are Black, brown, and/or low-income.

“Why we may be asking the wrong questions about the Supreme Court’s legitimacy,” Opinion (msn.com), AlterNet, John Stoehr. The question shouldn’t be whether Justice Thomas is compromised. The question shouldn’t be whether Ginni Thomas talked to her husband about her “activism.” These questions can’t be answered.

Best of the Substacks

“October 2, 2022,” Letters from an American, Heather Cox Richardson, (substack.com). As Schiff prepared to summarize the powerful testimony that supported the case for impeachment, a member of his staff stopped him. Schiff recalled the staffer telling him: “They think we’ve proven him guilty. They need to know why he should be removed.”

“Mind-Altering Monday,” Weldon Berger, Bad Crow Review (substack.com). The United States is a land of stark contrasts. It is one of the world’s wealthiest societies, a global leader in many areas, and a land of unsurpassed technological and other forms of innovation. Its corporations are global trendsetters, its civil society is vibrant and sophisticated and its higher education system leads the world.

“Student Debt Relief Would Boost GOP States,” (levernews.com), David Sirota. As Republicans continue to portray student debt relief as a giveaway to affluent Democrats, new Federal Reserve data show the opposite: The relief would disproportionately help low- and middle-income communities, and especially benefit many Republican states whose GOP officials have been insisting debt forgiveness “will unfairly burden working class families,” as Missouri’s Republican attorney general put it.

