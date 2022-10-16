New Deal democrat’s Weekly Indicators for October 10 – 14

NewDealdemocrat | October 16, 2022 6:30 am



– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Just about everything looks awful. And one bright spot, consumer spending as measured by Redbook, just got dimmer.

Needless to say, if consumer spending rolls over, that’s pretty much the ball game..

You can be brought up to the virtual moment in the ugliness by clicking over and reading, and it will reward me a little bit for my efforts.