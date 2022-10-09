NDd’s Weekly Indicators for October 3 – 7

NewDealdemocrat | October 9, 2022 8:30 am



– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

This week’s headline was easy, because OPEC’s (and in particular Russia and Saudi Arabia’s) geopolitical decision – aimed directly at the November elections in the US as well as Western support for Ukraine – to cut back production has already caused gas and oil prices to increase sharply.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment on the economy, and bring me a little pocket change to reward me for my efforts.