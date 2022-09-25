Weekly Indicators for September 19 – 23

NewDealdemocrat | September 25, 2022 7:30 am



– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators column is up at Seeking Alpha.

For the third week in a row, interest rates increased, and gas prices, along with the prices of other commodities, tumbled.

While the decline in gas prices is good, the downturn in other commodity prices is a sign of weakening global demand.

Once the decline in gas prices stops, I suspect the economic skies will darken rather quickly.

