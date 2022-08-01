The Bonddad Blog: Weekly Indicators for July 25 – 29 at Seeking Alpha

NewDealdemocrat | August 1, 2022 6:30 am



– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

There have been some interesting counter-trend movements in the indicators. For example, interest rates on mortgages have declined by more than 1% since their peak one month ago. Gas prices have declined by about $0.80/gallon, or almost half of their increase that coincided with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine invasion (remember my posts in 2010-14 about the “Oil choke collar?”).

It’s a reminder that, even as recessions potentially begin, the leading indicators may begin to foretell its end.

