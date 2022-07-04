Independence Day, 2022

NewDealdemocrat | July 4, 2022 9:51 am



﻿The opening paragraph of the Declaration of Independence:

“ When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.”

Lincoln’s acceptance of the Illinois US Senate nomination, 1858:

“We are now far into the fifth year, since a policy was initiated, with the avowed object, and confident promise, of putting an end to slavery agitation.

“Under the operation of that policy, that agitation has not only, not ceased, but has constantly augmented. In my opinion, it will not cease, until a crisis shall have been reached, and passed. ’A house divided against itself cannot stand.’

“I believe this government cannot endure, permanently half slave and half free. I do not expect the Union to be dissolved – I do not expect the house to fall – but I do expect it will cease to be divided. It will become all one thing, or all the other.

“Either the opponents of slavery, will arrest the further spread of it, and place it where the public mind shall rest in the belief that it is in course of ultimate extinction; or its advocates will push it forward till it shall become alike lawful in all the States.”

On this Fourth of July, let us hope that our current crisis will be passed without the fall of democrat government under the rule of law.

[Abraham Lincoln’s burial chamber]