Think There’s a Connection … ?

run75441 | June 10, 2022 10:00 am



“Ten Bears” poking at Fox News and Republicans downplaying the January 6 Insurrection by not broadcasting the 1st of six Hearings and probably the rest. One can only hope they will change their minds and take ownership of what they helped to sponsor. It is evident with their continuous denials,

Personally, I want to hear more about Benghazi … !

The spectacularly successful cover-up even into the highest halls of congress of Romney and the Retards (look it up) spectacularly failed campaign attempt to stage a Reaganesq hostage-taking and subsequent White Guy Riding To The Rescue The Black Guy In The White House Could Not October Surprise that instead resulted in the deaths of an American ambassador and three services-members abroad.

Was it a dry run, a training exercise; practice? A dress rehearsal for 1/6?

Someone stirred up the rubes with inflammatory social media rhetoric, incited then herded a riot to overrun a poorly defended U.S. government compound.

The same tactics used in the 50’s to install puppet governments in Iran, Chile.

Benghazi! … Needs more investigating. It’s all connected