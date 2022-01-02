Sherman Act v. Modern Conglomerate Agriculture
Agricultural Economist and Farmer Michael Smith
Multiple times the Biden Administration, along with Secretary Vilsack, and other administrations have made multiple public comments and now threats of investigation of beef producers and their horizontal and vertical integration over the past few decades. The targeting of the beef industry is one of the loudest and most recent, but we fail to realize this is a problem indicative of our entire food system.
Let’s start with meat. The overwhelming majority, 85% of all meat production is handled by four companies, Tyson, the largest for chicken, Cargill, beef and now chicken with the acquisition of Sanderson, JBS, beef and pork, and National Beef, mostly beef. They all operate multi-function processing plants in both North and South America that process all consumer meat staples including turkey. The spotlight has always been on market manipulation and Monopolistic Capitalist White Men Hegemony.
This is false. We did this to ourselves.
Every time an E.Coli or Salmonella outbreak would happen, the public backlash was always immense and lawmakers, paid off by the Big 4 offered solutions. Through the USDA, all of the processing plants were to be inspected and credentialled by the government, establishing a framework that currently looks like this:
Each chokepoint, err, processing facility is owned and operated by the Big Four under the direction of the USDA. We’ve allowed them as a public to get to this point, and now that they have vertically integrated the processes behind their respective positions, have now began to Sam Walton their Monopoly power into driving up prices for consumers while also suppressing expenses from growers.
Run and I have been posting multiple articles to the matter. He recently sent me this Biden Turns to Antitrust Enforcers to Combat Inflation – News Concerns. We don’t need to look very hard for articles to support the argument, even the White House is sounding off Addressing Concentration in the Meat-Processing Industry to Lower Food Prices for American Families | The White House.
You can see from the White House analysis that the trend is much higher beef prices at retailers, but the producers are flat. Given the inflationary environment, land price crunch, and people attempting to finally make a living we see some behaviora by producers that unfortunately, in the end, leave loved ones broke, broken, and communities saddened, as with what happened in Washington state. Betting the ranch | The Counter
We focus on meat prices because those are the easiest farm direct nutrition aside from vegetables.
Other retail brands are heavily dominated in the produce space by Dole Foods, Con-Agra. In the processed foods Kraft-Heinz, Nestle, Mondelez. The ultra processed grain space held by Kellogg’s.
How did this happen? We let it. The consistency offered by each of these products is as old as Government Cheese (Kraft-Heinz), and Nilla Wafers (Mondelez-Nabisco). Retailers brought, and shelved cheap, consistent foods with shelf lives in excess of anything that had to be milked, refrigerated, or slaughtered. As popularity during the Great Depression and World War II grew, the idea of consumer Staples changed. Spam became canned highly salted pork, instead of unsolicited callers. Canned had nothing to do with Disco dancing. It was the post expansion 1960s house wife convenience that held onto and exacerbated the problems. We wanted cheap, we wanted easy. We then made these cheap, processed foods part of the governmental nutritional assistance program, SNAP, which has further carved these companies into the bedrock of America.
The Sherman Act
In 1911 Standard Oil controlled upwards of 80% of the oil market, energy. We had successfully converted our lamp oil procurement from whaling and began transforming our entire energy system with one family at the helm, the Rockefellers.
This unsavory monopoly was seen in the public as untenable, the Sherman Act was passed in 1890 and used against Standard Oil was cut into 34 separate legal entities to help drive “capitalistic competition”. It did neither. Standard Oil is now known by other names: Exxon, BP, and Chevron. Our grandparents and great grand parents essentially instructed the government to break up this monopoly only to see the government allow them to remonopolize.
Vs. Modern Conglomerate Agriculture
This is really a misnomer. Conglomerate agriculture isn’t actually agriculture. Producers of onions, beef, milk, corn, beans, and whatever else is produced from the land resources we have as a country are many. The conglomerates are the middle men controlling the markets. So how could we use the Sherman Act to break these companies up so that the nefarious behaviors stop?
We don’t. We can’t.
If the Federal government is unable to allow the free market to sort itself out properly, monopolies will still exist. The USDA has prohibitively large standards put on processing facilities all around the country. It is expensive, time and resource consuming. Almost impossible for one person to even attempt. That is the point the processors and wholesale companies relish.
Much like oil and gas leases being held by the Federal government, the pipelines held in accordance to EPA standards, the transportation under the watch of the Railroad Commission, food is just as regulated by the USDA, EPA and CDC. Regulations arguably keep the public safe, kaao corporations from creating super fund sites and getting away with murder. They also create monopolies in certain sectors.
There is another way...
I grew up in a household that always had a big freezer and a garden from my age five until age 17 when my dad cashed in his state retirement to open a concession and boat livery on a state game commission lake. For meat we fished and hunted and several times we went in with a farming uncle on a young steer in the spring that my dad would slaughter in the late fall. For that we had to rent a frozen food locker because our own freezer was full of beans, squash, and game. When I was ten we moved from rural to the burbs which downsized our garden from about one acre to about 0.12 acres. In the burbs fewer than 1% of families lived like us, which made it easy to make a bit of money on the side selling tomatoes since during the peak of the season we had way more than my mom wanted to can. My mom worked only part time in retail for a while and then out of the home keeping just a couple of neighbor kids and alternatively morning and afternoons as a school crossing guard. The transformation of US families to dual income cost a lot and then single parent households took their own toll.
Corporate consolidations were primarily the result of the capital gains tax preference, especially after the dividends tax credit was rescinded in 1954 marking the beginning of the LBO craze. Attempting to manage a broken economy with a broken political system offers little to be optimistic about. If we want to have better outcomes, then we need to act early to preserve the institutions that provide those better outcomes.
Consolidation does not provide more competition or higher pay, but fighting consolidation is difficult when the financial incentives for consolidation are consistently increased in the name of economic efficiency. We have a healthcare crisis in the US today because in 1986 we took away the 501(c) tax exemption for nonprofit health insurers and in 1987 we took away that tax exemption for nonprofit healthcare providers. We have a student loan crisis in the US today because state by state we eliminated tuition free in-state admission.
The secret sauce to economic fairness and opportunity lay in our institutions. When we place our futures firmly in the hands of for-profit private enterprise, then growing inequality and consumer costs should be no surprise.
…because state by state we eliminated tuition free in-state admission for state colleges and universities.
Also, Virginia never had free college for instate students, but did have huge discounts for them which was more the norm than free like CA used to be. In any case, we took that in the wrong direction.
Also, I understand that this thread is about agriculture, but the problem is not about land and land use (yet) nearly as much as it is corporatism.
[When all else fails, then Wiki…]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Kenneth_Galbraith
New industrial state
In 1966, Galbraith was invited by the BBC to present the Reith Lectures,[90] a series of radio broadcasts, which he titled The New Industrial State.[91] Across six broadcasts, he explored the economics of production and the effect large corporations could have over the state.
In the print edition of The New Industrial State (1967), Galbraith expanded his analysis of the role of power in economic life, arguing that very few industries in the United States fit the model of perfect competition. A central concept of the book is the revised sequence. The ‘conventional wisdom’ in economic thought portrays economic life as a set of competitive markets governed, ultimately, by the decisions of sovereign consumers. In this original sequence, the control of the production process flows from consumers of commodities to the organizations that produce those commodities. In the revised sequence, this flow is reversed and businesses exercise control over consumers by advertising and related salesmanship activities.
The revised sequence concept applies only to the industrial system—that is, the manufacturing core of the economy in which each industry contains only a handful of very powerful corporations. It does not apply to the market system in the Galbraithian dual economy. In the market system, composed of the vast majority of business organizations, price competition remains the dominant form of social control. In the industrial system, however, composed of the 1,000 or so large corporations, competitive price theory obscures the relation to the price system of these large and powerful corporations. In Galbraith’s view, the principal function of market relations in this industrial system is, not to constrain the power of the corporate behemoths, but to serve as an instrument for the implementation of their power. Moreover, the power of these corporations extends into commercial culture and politics, allowing them to exercise considerable influence upon popular social attitudes and value judgments. That this power is exercised in the shortsighted interest of expanding commodity production and the status of the few is both inconsistent with democracy and a barrier to achieving the quality of life that the new industrial state with its affluence could provide.
The New Industrial State not only provided Galbraith with another best-selling book, it also extended once again, the currency of institutionalist economic thought. The book also filled a very pressing need in the late 1960s. The conventional theory of monopoly power in economic life maintains that the monopolist will attempt to restrict supply in order to maintain price above its competitive level. The social cost of this monopoly power is a decrease in both allocative efficiency and the equity of income distribution. This conventional economic analysis of the role of monopoly power did not adequately address popular concern about the large corporation in the late 1960s. The growing concern focused on the role of the corporation in politics, the damage done to the natural environment by an unmitigated commitment to economic growth, and the perversion of advertising and other pecuniary aspects of culture. The New Industrial State gave a plausible explanation of the power structure involved in generating these problems and found a very receptive audience among the rising American counterculture and political activists…
*
[Unfortunately, by the time I returned from Vietnam “the rising American counterculture and political activists” had gotten watered down by the volunteer army, disco, and a self-serving feeling of accomplishment under LBJ that completely disregarded the Nixon after-shock.]
Ron:
I believe Michael is discussing a monopoly in the market which is controlling prices and supply. I believe students are in trouble for pretty much the same reasons in so much there is no escape from a student loan from commercial or government entities due to the lack of bankruptcy provisions. If you can sign your name, you are locked in till death or disability.
Yes sir. I am going to post a Wiki excerpt on JK Galbraith’s final major work that will help tie it all together.
Run,
Before you pointed it out to me then I had not known that such a large share of student loans were federal. Now that I do, then it still makes the banks suspect for the loss of bankruptcy protection. The banks want a bigger piece of the student loan gold mine as long as it is secure for them. OTOH, no one usually makes such large loans without a lien on the asset for which the loan was extended. So, politicians and bankers are likely water brothers on this matter. One solution of course would be indentured servitude upon loan default, but that seems to be what we already have in effect.