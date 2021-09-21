run75441 | September 21, 2021 7:22 pm



I have found Ten Bears in our comments section from time to time. I also followed the link to his blog “Homeless on the High Desert” and read a few of his posts. In “We’ve been over this before . . . ,” Ten Bears makes the point of migrants, people leaving their homeland to find better land in which to live will continue to go to other lands to live. They will go for food, water, safety, etc.

Much of their leaving or all of it is due to pollution created by the heavily industrialized nations. One of which is the United States. There is still time to turn this around, stop the damage we have created and maybe reverse some of it.

It is only then will people remain in their native lands.

_______________

Commenter and blogger Ten Bears @ Homeless on the High Desert: “We’ve been over this before . . .” | Homeless on the High Desert (wordpress.com)

Cobbled together from several posts with links deliberately disabled for a growing rarer everyday comment elsewhere . . .

Weather, “climate”, the atmosphere, the thin layer of potentially toxic gases we live in that envelopes the only ball of rock we know of we can live on, does not recognize the boundaries of “nation/states”. Ask the Neanderthal.

It is beginning: I have harped on this for years, it’s the climate not conflict that’s driving the migration.

We’re not going to stop the migration. It can’t be stopped.

We’re not going to stop millions or tens of millions, perhaps even hundreds of millions, of people determined to leave someplace that has become uninhabitable by just saying “no”. That is without a doubt the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard. A part of the world is rapidly becoming uninhabitable, and the people are leaving. We’ll not stop it. We can’t stop it.

It can’t be stopped.

And it is playing out equally on both sides of the planet ~ When we look to the middle east and beyond the wars over oil and religious insanity we find drought. Mega-drought, rapid desertification, and the outright theft of one nation/state’s water by her neighbor to the south ~ Israel, stealing Syrian water. And famine.

That population is fleeing north. It can’t be stopped. It won’t be stopped.

So too on our side of the pond, something I’ve been pointing to for several years but only recently catching the attention of the mainstream with the advent of drumpf uck’s ooga-booga caravan of Central American refugees fleeing not just crime and violence but drought. Mega-drought, rapid desertification and famine. That population is fleeing north.

It can’t be stopped. It won’t be stopped.

You can’t stop the migration. Weather, “climate”, the atmosphere, the thin layer of potentially toxic gases we live in that envelopes the only ball of rock we know of we can live on, does not recognize the boundaries of “nation/states”.