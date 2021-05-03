Weekly Indicators for April 26 – 30 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | May 3, 2021 9:08 am



by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Right now a lot of YoY readings are not very helpful, because the comparisons are against the worst of the pandemic. So I have been adding some comparisons with 2019 as well. The sum total of the outcome is that, while a (perhaps short lived) economic Boom is underway, there are no persuasive signs of overheating at this point.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment, and reward me with a penny or two for my efforts in putting together the information.