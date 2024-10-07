Wason Poll: Harris Leads Trump by 11 points Among Virginia’s Likely Voters

Bill Haskell | October 7, 2024 3:03 pm



New Wason Poll: Harris Leads Trump by 11 points Among Virginia Likely Voters – Christopher Newport University (cnu.edu)

NEWPORT NEWS, VA — The Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University today released its first statewide survey for the elections on November 5th. The survey indicates, Democrat Kamala Harris holds an 11-point lead over Republican Donald Trump, with support at 52% to Trump’s 41%. In the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Democrat Tim Kaine leads Republican Hung Cao by 20 points, securing 55% to 35%. Key issues shaping voter sentiment include inflation, threats to democracy, and abortion.

State of Virginia Summary of Key Findings:

Democrat Kamala Harris leads Republican Donald Trump by 11 points, 52% to 41% among Virginia likely voters; 4% remain undecided, while 3% say they will vote for someone else.

Harris’ lead over Trump is built on an advantage among women (+20), Independents (+15), Black voters (+54) and college educated voters (+20); Trump receives support from Republican voters (94%), with a very narrow lead among white voters (48% to 47%).

In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Tim Kaine leads Republican Hung Cao by 20 pints among Virginia likely voters, 55% to 35%; 8% say they are undecided and 2% say they will vote for someone else.

Top of mind issues for Virginia likely voters include inflation and the economy (29%), threats to democracy (18%), immigration (11%), and abortion (10%).

Virginia likely voters say Harris would do a better job than Trump handling an array of policy issues with a narrow lead on inflation and the economy (49% to 48%), a moderate advantage on threats to democracy (54% to 40%) and a large advantage on abortion (60% to 32%), racial inequality (61% to 31%) and climate change (61% to 29%); Trump has a narrow advantage over Harris on handling immigration (49% to 48%).

Key issues: Virginia likely voters are asked which issue is top of mind when they think about voting in the fall elections. 29% say inflation and the economy, followed by 18% who say threats to democracy, 11% immigration, and 10% abortion. Top of mind issues vary by party with a vast majority of Republicans coalescing around inflation and the economy (39%), followed by immigration (24%), and foreign policy (6%). Top issues among Democrats include threats to democracy (31%), followed by abortion (16%), and inflation and the economy (12%). A majority of Independents say inflation and the economy (37%), followed by threats to democracy (19%), with the remaining closely split between immigration (8%), healthcare (7%), abortion (6%), and foreign policy (6%).

Handling of key issues: We also ask Virginia likely voters whether they think Donald Trump or Kamala Harris would do a better job handling a series of issues. Harris comes out ahead of Trump on seven of the eight issues we surveyed on including very narrowly for inflation and the economy (49% to 48%), a moderate amount for threats to democracy (54% to 40%) and gun violence (53% to 39%), and larger amounts for health care (58% to 35%), abortion (60% to 32%), climate change (61% to 29%), and racial

inequality (61% to 31%). Trump has a narrow advantage over Harris on immigration (49% to 48%).

As I get these state by state, I will post them.