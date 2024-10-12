Polls vs betting markets
I had an email exchange a couple days ago with Josh Marshall over at Talking Points Memo about polls (which he’s written a lot about recently) and the election betting market (which he had never mentioned). Yesterday, he used our exchange as a jumping off point to explain why he doesn’t believe the betting market is reliable and certainly no improvement over polling. The money grafs:
“First of all, as I said, bets are largely made on the basis of polls. But let’s go a bit beyond that. In theory at least in equity markets you have armies of industry analysts studying industries and providing insights into the future challenges and profitability of businesses. Same in commodities, currencies, bonds, etc. Investors make investments on the basis of this and other kinds of information. To the best of my knowledge there’s really nothing like this informing political betting markets. Again, it’s mainly polls and the “analysts” who you see in the media. If we’re talking about calling most races right within ten points of the result keeping informed on those fronts is a good idea. But those aren’t the kind of races we’re talking about. If you want to place your money on the basis of political commentators’s predictions about the future, on the basis of the roundtable on the Sunday shows … well, good luck to you.
“Then there’s another point. Efficient markets need broad and diverse participation. There’s very little evidence these markets have that. Just to note one example, one of the most prominent of these ‘markets’ this year has been Peter Thiel’s Polymarket. But Polymarket only takes bets in crypto and can’t accept bets within the United States. So we’re talking the insights about US election outcomes of foreigners or expats trading in crypto. I am, shall we say, skeptical of the decisions and prognostications of that group.
“The final point is that betting markets, in my experience, tend to disproportionately be made up people who like to play the market. Which means they tend to be fairly right-leaning.”
Never-the-less, there are those using that model, good bad or indifferent
I’ve seen it mentioned two or three places over the past couple of weeks more in the sense of “mentioned in passing”, as in “Hey that bozo is playing the Vegas odds” and I’m not sure I’d dismiss it. At least any more than I dismiss any other polling method
Still just “best” guesses …
Nearly all polls are entertainment products and should be evaluated on how entertaining that have been. That’s not easy to do, but a proxy could be the amount of paid distribution polls get. The reason they are entertainment is that the fundamental question asked can never be confirmed: if an election were held today, who would you vote for? Even simultaneous polls on the same race whose results are so far apart that their reported margins of errors don’t overlap can never said to be right or wrong, because there is not an election today until there really is one. So if both entertain an audience, both served their purpose. Betting markets entertain gamblers.
Polls distributed publicly are fundamentally for entertainment. News distributors conduct or buy them because they believe their audiences will find the material interesting. There are private polls that are likely used to help campaigns allocate resources and adjust messaging. We don’t see those. The fundamental question of pre-election polls just can never be checked by results. Again, polls conducted within the voting period are some kind of hybrid with some respondents answering an intention query and others answering what they have already done. So I am happy to restate that the biggest purpose of publicly available pre-election polling is entertainment. Also polls and betting markets do not deal with the same question really. Polls are who do you intend to vote for and bets are on who you believe will win.
Nobody said polls and betting deal with the same question. What Josh said is that they’re not independent and that bettors are using polls to place their bets.
Yes, that’s my argument. Election polls – excluding exit polls (which have been very complicated by increased early voting) – are not conducted to predict anything. You are free to use them as if they were, but they weren’t. If you choose to do that, it would be more rigorous to not use anything other than the final poll any organization conducts prior to the event and its actual result. I’d add that for this Presidential election it seems all the polls have states with enough EVs whose numbers are within the published margin of error that they are not even predicting a winner. Harris wins: We called that! Trump wins: We called that! Betting markets can have the same problem based on the bet structure. Imagine that in state “X” the bet is Trump by 53,000. You bet Harris. Trump wins by 48,000. Trump wins that election but you win your Harris bet.
People do stupid things. They will bet on a shiny object just because it looks good. There is no clear foundation (some times, many times, all the time) which can support their choices.
Oh. but this has to be the result of this poll or that poll. It appears, at least to me; polls shift the responsibility of making a decision for yourself.
Do I follow this crowd, or should I follow that crowd. I do not like his bigotry, yes but the other guy is old and is feeble minded. Most could not read, much less understand what they mean, the results of an economy or why it happened the way it did, etc. Much of the political appeal is based on commentary, appearance, a person’s past; rather than reality.
We have a nut job versus the old man specter. A liar and fraud versus reality. You can not change what you look like or how you acted but you can tell a different version of the past. Many people will not look at what took place and how they acted. They like the shiny object and will get angry when they have to give it up even though the alternative is better.
They believe what you want to believe and disregard the rest.
Lots of money riding on those polls based on beliefs. So, what is a little lie or slightly obscuring reality to up the ante?
Maybe it’s not Vegas that’s being played, aeh? I’m firmly convinced that if we’re not living in one of Ludlum’s better novels it’s some crankpot’s interpretation of the NAZI science of mass manipulation because sometime somewhere along the line we forgot the lessons of the Cold War and nineteen thirties’ Germany. Not sure that “herded like cats” is such a joke …