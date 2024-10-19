Kamala Harris’s economic policy slate more popular than Trump’s – poll

Angry Bear | October 19, 2024 9:00 am



Kind of have to jump around on this one. Both commentaries by Kareem are good. I just happen to like the Nationalism one better.

Christian Nationalism is Here & People Can Now Communicate in Dreams (Really!) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

US elections 2024, The Guardian

SUMMARY: Kamala Harris’s economic policies proved far more popular than Donald Trump’s plans in a blind test of their proposals.

Four of the top five most popular proposals were from the Democratic candidate’s campaign, according to a new Harris Poll conducted exclusively for the Guardian.

The poll showed strong optimism from Democrats about Harris’s presidential candidacy but – once again – highlighted pessimism around the US economy from both sides of the aisle.

Americans surveyed were given a list of 12 policy proposals – six from Harris’s campaign and six from Trump’s. The poll did not say whose campaign the proposals came from.

The most popular proposal was a federal ban on the price-gouging of food and groceries – a Democratic proposal that some leading economists have criticized. Nearly half (44%) of all those polled agreed that it would strengthen the economy.

Harris’s price gouging proposal is designed to help address the top economic issue of respondents: cost of living. A majority of those polled (66%) indicated that the cost of living was one of their biggest economic concerns right now.

Kareem’s Take: This blind poll showed that most people prefer Harris’ economic plans. Of the top 5 chosen, 4 belonged to Harris. Yet, a poll of Americans shows that 43% think Trump is more trustworthy to handle the U.S. economy, versus 41% who think Harris would do a better job.

This is the essence of not using critical thinking: people believe something based on “confirmation bias,” which means they have been culturally trained to believe Republicans are better for the economy and that men are better at business. Yet, this is in direct contradiction to the facts (“Over 400 economists and ex-officials endorse Kamala Harris”). Though Trump has preached that inflation is chronic under Biden, not only is the economy very solid right now, but Trump’s plans will make things worse (“Trump would make America’s inflation crisis worse, 16 Nobel economists warn”).

I love a blind test, like the technical skills portion of The Great British Bake Off, because it’s the only way to remove bias from an opinion. Now we know: most Americans prefer Harris’ economic plan—even if they don’t know it, or won’t admit it.

AB: Guess they do not trust a black well-educated woman. They would rather take a blathering idiot’s opinion. Sigh . . .