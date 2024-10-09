If you can’t deliver standard medical care, get out of the hospital business

Joel Eissenberg | October 9, 2024 8:11 am



While I was raised Roman Catholic, I had already rejected the RCC teaching on abortion by the time I started high school. That teaching was not grounded in the Bible, nor was it grounded in biological science.Most human conceptuses never make it to term, making God the greatest abortionist of all time. And mammalian stem cells have the potential to develop into a complete animal in every case where it’s been tested, so destroying a “potential” human life extends to the removal of human organs and amputations.But if you want to believe that human cellular life is sacred from the moment of conception, that’s on you. Just don’t try to impose your beliefs on others, particularly in cases of life-or-death medical decisions.“When Anna Nusslock showed up at her local hospital 15 weeks pregnant and in severe pain earlier this year, she said, a doctor delivered devastating news: The twins she and her husband had so desperately wanted were not viable. Further, her own health was in danger, and she needed an emergency abortion to prevent hemorrhaging and infection.“Providence St. Joseph Hospital, in the small Northern California coastal city of Eureka, refused to provide the care she required because doctors could detect fetal “heart tones,” Nusslock said at a news conference last week. California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit against the Catholic hospital detailing Nusslock’s dangerous experience and alleging the hospital violated multiple state laws when it discharged Nusslock — with an offer of a bucket and towels — to go elsewhere for what he described as standard medical care.”This is just obscene. This isn’t just refusing to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple or refusing to rent to a person of color, which is bad enough. This is withholding lifesaving care under emergency circumstances. If you can’t do your job, find a different line of work.